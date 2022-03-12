Abramovich disqualified by Premier League but Chelsea still able to play matches

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea by the Premier League.

The decision comes in the wake of the UK Government's decision to sanction the Russian oligarch and freeze his assets.

A statement from the English top-flight confirmed the decision on Saturday.

What has been said?

"Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club.

"The Board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022."

What is happening with the sale of Chelsea?

Abramovich announced last week that he was passing on the stewardship of Chelsea to trustees in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old put the club up for sale and expected bids of over £3 billion, but his assets were frozen as the UK Government takes action against figures associated with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Article continues below

GOAL confirmed that the sale of the club is officially on hold following the latest announcement.

Swiss-American pair Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly, Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak and American duo Jamie Reuben and Nick Candy are among the candidates to express interest in buying the club over since Abramovich confirmed he wants to sell.

Further reading





