Abraham ready to rival Rashford for the right to provide England’s cover for Kane

The Chelsea striker has impressed this season and, while feeling for an injured international colleague, is hoping for a prominent role at Euro 2020

striker Tammy Abraham is ready to rival star Marcus Rashford and in-form forward Danny Ings for the right to provide cover for Harry Kane.

The frontman is set to be sidelined until at least April after undergoing surgery on his injured hamstring.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions will, as they step up their preparations for , be back in action during March – as they take in friendly dates with and .

Abraham, who has netted 15 times for Chelsea this season, intends to figure prominently in those contests.

He is aware of the competition he faces from elsewhere in the Premier League, but the 22-year-old hopes to be next in line with captain Kane out of the picture.

Abraham has said of his international ambition: “Of course I look up to Harry Kane and I’m gutted he’s injured but hopefully he’ll be back for the Euros.

“There is an opportunity and that’s the world of football but there’s a load of competition as well. I look across the board and see Marcus Rashford, Danny Ings, a lot of strikers scoring goals.

“Jamie Vardy is another talented striker, he has an eye for goal and he’s one of the players I’ve grown up loving. I’ve got to steal his ideas and make them my own but if he comes back [from international retirement], then he comes back. Hopefully, I’ll still be there either way.

“I’m always ambitious and it’s always at the back of my mind. Growing up, I always wanted to play for England and now I have the opportunity so I’ll try to grab it with two hands.

“There’s probably more pressure being Chelsea’s number nine but I’m enjoying myself and I just have to keep doing that.

“It’s about staying focused on Chelsea, going out there every game and doing my best, getting the wins and then I can focus on the summer with England.”

Chelsea looked far more convincing in their most recent outing than they have done of late, as they swept aside 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Putting in such performances on home soil has proved to be a problem at times for Frank Lampard’s side, with Abraham aware of the demands for “beautiful” football in west London.

He added: “We have to make the stadium rock.

Article continues below

“We’ve got tough games coming up but I’m always confident that we can go out and enjoy ourselves.

“A lot of people say the fans are quiet but they want to come and watch beautiful football. Recently in our home games, we haven’t been doing that but you could see against Burnley that we were playing beautiful and the fans were behind us.”

Chelsea will hit the road for their next fixture, away at Newcastle, before returning to Stamford Bridge for a derby date with on January 21.