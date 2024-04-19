Aberdeen vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Scottish Cup semi-final

How to watch the FA Cup match between Aberdeen and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen will take on Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at the Hampden Park on Saturday.

Celtic will have their eyes on a record 42nd trophy and they will be confident of going all the way. They have only lost one out of their last 18 matches. Aberdeen were held in their last two games in the Scottish Premiership but will be hoping to pull off a miracle against strong favourites Celtic.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aberdeen vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm BST Venue: Hampden Park

The match will be played at Hampden Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland and Premier Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen will be missing Slobodan Rubezic due to a knee injury he sustained in a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone in January.

Additionally, team captain Graeme Shinnie will be sidelined as he serves a suspension incurred from a yellow card received in the last match against Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen predicted XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, MacDonald, Mackenzie; Barron, Duncan; McGrath, Clarkson, Lopes; Miovski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan, Ritchie Defenders: Williams, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan Forwards: Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris

Celtic team news

Celtic will be without Daizen Maeda who is recovering from a hamstring injury picked up during the recent 3-3 draw with Rangers. Liam Scales is also sidelined with an injury from the same match.

James McCarthy has been absent from the first team since October 2022 and continues to be unavailable due to injury.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Hyun-Jun

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Palma, Kuhn

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/02/24 Aberdeen 1 - 1 Celtic Scottish Premiership 12/11/23 Celtic 6 - 0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership 13/08/23 Aberdeen 1 - 3 Celtic Scottish Premiership 27/05/23 Celtic 5 - 0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership 18/02/23 Celtic 4 - 0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership

Useful links