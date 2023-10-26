Aberdeen vs PAOK: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and PAOK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen are without a win in Group G of the Europa Conference League and they will play host to PAOK at Pittodrie on Thursday.

The Greek outfit tops the group standings with a perfect record after beating HJK Helsinki and Eintracht Frankfurt. The Dons have a point from a 1-1 draw with HJK.

The positive for Aberdeen is that they are unbeaten in the five games across all competitions after beginning this Conference League campaign with a 2-1 loss at Frankfurt.

However, PAOK have won five of their last six games across all competitions.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aberdeen vs PAOK kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Pittodrie

The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and PAOK will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on October 26 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Aberdeen vs PAOK online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has a fresh and injury-free squad at his disposal.

Bojan Miovski should lead the attack again, alongside Duk.

Aberdeen possible XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen, MacKenzie; Shinnie, Clarkson, McGrath; Miovski, Duk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan, Ritchie Defenders: Williams, Rubezic, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan Forwards: Duk, Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris

PAOK team news

A late red card in the Frankfurt win will see Soualiho Meite suspended for the tie.

Other than that, Marcos Antonio and Filipe Soares are ruled out on account of injuries.

PAOK possible XI: Kotarski; Kedziora, Troost-Ekong, Koulierakis, Baba; Schwab, Tsingaras; Zivkovic, Murg, Despodov; Brandon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kotarski, Z. Zivkovic, Talichmanidis Defenders: Koulierakis, Troost-Ekong, Michailidis, Nasberg, R. Soares, Baba, Vierinha, Kedziora, Lyratzis, Sastre Midfielders: Ozdoev, Tsingaras, Schwab, Konstantelias, Vrakas, Ricardo, Taison, A. Zivkovic, Despodov, Murg Forwards: Samatta, Brandon, Tzimas

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Aberdeen and PAOK face each other across all competitions.

Useful links