How to watch today's Aberdeen vs Hearts Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen will aim to arrest a 10-game winless run in the Scottish Premiership when they face Hearts at the Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts, who have a game in hand, are fourth on the standings table with 34 points from 21 games. They conceded all their seven losses in the last 10 games. Whereas Hearts - coming off back-to-back wins over Motherwell and Dundee United - are 11th with 23 points from 22 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hearts will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aberdeen vs Hearts kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Pittodrie Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hearts will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on Sunday, January 12, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Aberdeen team news

Jack Milne, Pape Habib Gueye and Vicente Besuijen are sidelined due to injury, while Slobodan Rubezic will be suspended as the defender was sent off in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Motherwell.

Meanwhile, Gavin Molloy, Dimitar Mitov and Ester Sokler remain doubts; so the likes of Ross Doohan and Kevin Nisbet are likely to continue in the XI.

Hearts team news

Gerald Taylor, Stephen Kingsley, Calem Nieuwenhof, Frankie Kent, Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark are ruled out through injuries for the visitors.

James Wilson should continue in attack, with Hearts manager Neil Critchley likely to name an unchanged side from last weekend's 1-0 win at Dundee United.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links