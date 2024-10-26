How to watch today's Aberdeen vs Dundee United Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen will be looking to keep the pressure on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic when the Dons play hosts to Dundee United at the Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday.

Jimmy Thelin's men will hence aim to maintain their unbeaten run after failing to beat the current leaders in the 1-1 draw last time out. Whereas coming off a 3-2 win against Hibernian, the Tangerines can leapfrog Rangers to occupy the third spot for at least a day.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Dundee United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United will be broadcast live on TV on Premier Sports 1, and will be available to stream online on Premier Player.

Aberdeen vs Dundee United kick-off time

Date: October 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, October 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen team news

Midfielder Dante Polvara is unlikely to be available for selection before November for the hosts, while Pape Habib Gueye will be a huge loss as the Senegalese attacker is ruled out with a muscle injury until January.

Ester Sokler, who was on the mark along with Graeme Shinnie in the Celtic draw, will start at the tip of the attack here.

Aberdeen possible XI: Mitov; Devlin, Rubezic, Molloy, Mackenzie; Shinnie, Nilsen; Keskinen, Clarkson, McGrath; Sokler.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mitov, Doohan Defenders: MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Rubezic, MacDonald Midfielders: Heltne Nilsen, Shinnie, McGrath, Clarkson, Palaversa, Boyd, Stewart, Keskinen Forwards: Nisbet, Duk, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris, Ambrose

Dundee United team news

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin will not be able to call upon the services of Ross Graham and Ryan Strain due to injury concerns.

On loan from Wrexham, Sam Dalby is likely to lead the line once again after finding the back of the net in the Hibernian win.

Dundee United possible XI: Walton; Adegboyega, Gallagher, Holt; Stephenson, Sevelj, Babunski, Ferry; Thomson, Middleton; Dalby.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Newman, Richards Defenders: Holt, Sevelj, Ferry, Adegboyega, Stephenson, Gallagher Midfielders: Babunski, Odada, Sibbald, Middleton, Docherty, Thomson Forwards: Trapanovski, Moult, Fotheringham, Dalby, Van der Sande, Stirton, Ubochioma

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aberdeen and Dundee United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 4, 2023 Dundee United 1-3 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership November 12, 2022 Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee United Scottish Premiership October 8, 2022 Dundee United 4-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership February 26, 2022 Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee United Scottish Premiership November 20, 2021 Dundee United 1-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership

