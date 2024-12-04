How to watch today's Aberdeen vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen are set to play host to Celtic at the Pittodrie Stadium in Wednesday's clash between the Scottish Premiership's top-two teams.

The Dandies, after a 1-1 draw at Hearts, trail the current leaders by four points. After thrashing Ross County 5-0 last weekend, Brendan Rodgers' men will aim to open up a seven-point lead at the summit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic will be available to watch on Sky Sports platforms.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aberdeen vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Pittodrie Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Aberdeen team news

Dimitar Mitov is unlikely to be available for selection here after the goalkeeper was forced off in the Hearts draw. So Ross Doohan would deputise in goal.

Pape Habib Gueye remains sidelined with a muscle injury, while James McGarry is a doubt after sustaining a knock last time out.

Celtic team news

Other than midfielder Odin Thiago Holm, Rodgers seems to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Paulo Bernardo, Luke McCowan and Adam Idah could start on the bench despite scoring against Ross County, as Reo Hatate, Arne Engels and Kyogo Furuhashi will be expected to return to the XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links