Aaron Ramsdale sent 'competition' warning by Mikel Arteta as Arsenal close in on David Raya transfer

Mikel Arteta has warned Aaron Ramsdale to expect competition for his starting spot as Arsenal close in on Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Arsenal want to sign David Raya

Ramsdale has been No.1 since 2021

England goalkeeper saved penalty in Community Shield

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramsdale has been Arteta's undisputed first choice goalkeeper for two seasons now, but Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring in Spanish 'keeper Raya from Brentford before the summer transfer window slams shut.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ramsdale shone after starting Arsenal's Community Shield win against Manchester City on Sunday, and saved a penalty from Rodri in the shootout as the Gunners emerged victorious at Wembley. Asked after the game if Ramsdale will be feeling pressure due to the Raya speculation, Arteta said: "I hope not, because the competition here always exists whoever it is and that's what he has to feel like. If we don't feel like this, we are not going to get the best out of each player, so we better feel like this and make sure that we all feel like this, me first."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are confident of signing Raya despite their opening offer of £20m plus £3m add-ons falling way short of Brentford's asking price. The Bees are understood to want double that amount, but with Raya pushing for the move, Arsenal might be able to drive the price down.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMSDALE? Even if Arsenal do sign Raya, it seems likely that Ramsdale will keep his starting gig for the time being. Only time will tell which goalkeeper Arteta deems to be best suited to his team's style and approach, but Raya is set to replace back-up shot-stopper Matt Turner, with the USMNT star on the verge of joining Nottingham Forest.