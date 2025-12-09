A 49th team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?! Thierry Henry teases extra nation in his own draw - but not all is as it seems

Thierry Henry has sensationally revealed a 49th team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in his very own tournament draw - or has he?

Starring in a new teaser film for Kia, the French football icon and FIFA World Cup winner is suited and booted as he leads the draw - complete with velvet bag and balls - as he picks out the world's top nations, including England, Spain, Brazil and current holders Argentina.

Henry, who lifted the trophy in 1998 with Les Bleus, also shows slips of paper featuring the three host nations - the USA, Canada and Mexico - and countries from all corners of the globe, with Saudi Arabia, Australia and South Korea also represented.

However, an unexpected twist arrives at the end of the film when the Arsenal legend is left with an extra ball to open. Henry reveals that it contains 'The 49th team', announcing it with a trademark raising of his eyebrows.

The former Barcelona forward also stars in a secondary teaser, in which a member of the press desperately attempts to get him to confirm that he'll be in charge of a new team at the 2026 World Cup. Henry replies: "Sorry, I can't share that with you right now."

Unfortunately for those nations who fell just short in qualifying, 'The 49th team' is actually the official title of Kia's World Cup campaign which celebrates the inspirational stories and abilities of the tournament's Official Match Ball Carriers.

Released in parallel with the official FIFA World Cup draw which took place on December 5, the new initiative will shine a light on some of the unsung heroes of next summer’s showpiece as football fans turn their attention to North America.