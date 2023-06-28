USWNT legend Alex Morgan and Lionesses star Chloe Kelly model new Calvin Klein underwear to celebrate 'athleticism' and 'strength' ahead of the Women's World Cup

Chloe Kelly and Alex Morgan have starred in Calvin Klein's new advertising campaign ahead of this summer's World Cup.

World Cup stars feature in Calvin Klein shoot

Campaign celebrates women's players ' strength and athleticism'

Women's World Cup begins on July 20

WHAT HAPPENED? Calvin Klein have been doing underwear shoots with famous footballers for decades, including David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Freddie Ljungberg. Now, the fashion giant has launched its 'Calvins or nothing' campaign, which celebrates 'strength and athleticism' ahead of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Lionesses star Chloe Kelly, who scored a last-minute goal in extra-time to help England win last year's Euros, and United States women's national team star Alex Morgan are among those to pose in underwear for the photoshoot.

THE GOSSIP: This Calvin Klein campaign was shot by New York-based photographer Brianna Capozzi, and is said to represent athleticism, strength and vulnerability. Other big names in the shoot include Manchester City and Australia forward Mary Fowler and Japan and former Arsenal ace Mana Iwabuchi.

WHAT NEXT? The Women's World Cup begins on July 20, when New Zealand host Norway. England kick off their campaign against Haiti on July 22, whereas the U.S. take on Vietnam on the same day.