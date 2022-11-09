Explained: Why Zack Steffen was snubbed from USMNT's World Cup squad

Zack Steffen's omission from the USMNT's 26-man squad came as the biggest surprise from Gregg Berhalter's announcement on Wednesday.

Steffen left out of WC squad

Berhalter turns to Turner, Johnson and Horvath

Snub not because of injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Steffen was not named to the USMNT's 26-man squad, with Berhalter opting to bring Matt Turner, Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath to Qatar as his three goalkeepers.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? "You know, it's more about what we have ... with the three goalkeepers listed on the roster where we feel great," Berhalter said. "You feel really good about Matt Turner in these last six months. We know Ethan Horvath has been competing at a good level in the Championship. And Sean Johnson has been a mainstay in this group since day one. So we're comfortable with that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter's decision to not call in Steffen is considered the most shocking of the roster announcements, after the coach leaned on Steffen throughout the World Cup qualifying run when he was healthy. Steffen struggled with form and fitness since becoming Manchester City's primary backup to Ederson in 2020, with this season's loan to MIddlesbrough not enough to seal his spot in Qatar. Now, it's Turner's job.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. are set to face Wales, England and Iran in Qatar, with that opener against Wales coming on November 21.