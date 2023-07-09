Man Utd star Marcus Rashford makes embarrassing blunder in David de Gea goodbye message as goalkeeper departs as a free agent

Marcus Rashford made an embarrassing blunder in his goodbye message to outgoing Manchester United team-mate David de Gea on social media.

David de Gea leaves Man Utd

Red Devils trying to sign A ndre Onana

Marcus Rashford in social media gaffe

WHAT HAPPENED? Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea confirmed he has left Manchester United following 12 years at the club after failing to agree terms on a new deal. He wrote on social media: "I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters." The 32-year-old, who is now a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June, added: "Now, it's the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings. Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me."

Rashford made an awkward mistake when bidding farewell to De Gea, who initially joined United for £18.9 million in 2011. An image on Rashford's account saw him embracing the goalkeeper, with the caption reading: "Caption ideas: You were here from my breakthrough, good luck with your next step brother."

After fans spotted this mistake, the first two words of the post were swiftly removed. However, many took screenshots of the original post and shared it online.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With De Gea's exit, after 545 appearances and 190 clean sheets for United, the Red Devils are now on the hunt for a new number one keeper. They are reportedly in talks to sign Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana for a fee in the region of £45m, but the Serie A side are understood to value the 27-year-old, who played under Erik ten Hag when he was in charge at Ajax, at £51m.

WHAT NEXT? De Gea is looking for a new club, whilst United try and find his successor ahead of the new season.