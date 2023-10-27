WATCH: Spurs legend Gareth Bale's brutal reaction when asked if he would ever play for Arsenal in latest episode of A League of Their Own

Former Tottenham star Gareth Bale poured the coldest of water on rumours he could have played for Arsenal with a brutal put down.

Bale says he would never join Arsenal

Former Spurs star retired in January

Guest on A League of Their Own

WHAT HAPPENED? In the latest episode of A League of Their Own, host Romesh Ranganathan, an Arsenal fan, addressed rumours that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta once wanted Bale to join Spurs' arch-rivals. When asked if he would have made the move, Bale replied: "No. Never. Impossible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale spent six years at Tottenham between 2007 and 2013, before returning on loan in 2020/21 after a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid. In total, he made 236 appearances for the north London club, scoring 71 goals and laying on 58 assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? The former Wales international announced his retirement from professional football in January after captaining his country at the 2022 World Cup. Since then, Bale has been spending his time playing golf and tennis.