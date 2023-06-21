Arsenal & adidas suspend sale of 2023-24 home shirt after Invincibles design blunder

Arsenal and adidas have halted the sale of next season's home shirt after a design blunder.

Arsenal in 2023/24 home shirt blunder

adidas admit to design error

Invincibles-inspired kit temporarily suspended

WHAT HAPPENED? Sales of Arsenal's Invincibles-inspired home shirts for the 2023-24 season have been suspended after adidas admitted to a "design error". The shirt is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Gunners' unbeaten Premier League 2003/04 season - a feat that still hasn't been repeated to this day. But, according to The Athletic, there has been a gaff as the details on the shirt reference 32 unbeaten games rather than 38.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The north London side have taken down all authentic club shirts from the official website and have sent emails to supporters who have bought them.

WHAT THEY SAID: adidas, who manufacture the shirt, said in a statement: "The 2023-24 Arsenal Home Authentic Jerseys are temporarily unavailable while a design error is being corrected. We are working closely with the club and our partners to ensure restocked jerseys are available as soon as possible, and are offering full refunds to fans who have already bought one. This design error falls short of the standards we set ourselves as a brand, and we apologise to the club and its fans."

WHAT NEXT? The shirts are likely to be updated ahead of the new season, which is shaping up to be an exciting one as Arsenal try to sign West Ham's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Kai Havertz.