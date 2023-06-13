Quiz: How well do you know '90s Premier League shirt sponsors?

How closely were you paying attention during the golden age of kit design?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Manchester United's kit from 1982-2000?</h3><ul><li>Sony</li><li>Sanyo</li><li>Sharp</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Arsenal's kit from 1981-1999?</h3><ul><li>JVC</li><li>Hitachi</li><li>Toshiba</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Leicester City's kit from 1987-2001?</h3><ul><li>Golden Wonder</li><li>McCoy's</li><li>Walkers</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Newcastle United's kit from 1995-2000?</h3><ul><li>Fuller's</li><li>Tennent's</li><li>Newcastle Brown Ale</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Manchester City's kit from 1987-1999?</h3><ul><li>Minolta</li><li>Brother</li><li>Epson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Chelsea's kit from 1997-2001?</h3><ul><li>The AA</li><li>Halfords</li><li>Autoglass</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Liverpool's kit from 1996-2000?</h3><ul><li>Carlsberg</li><li>Heineken</li><li>Peroni</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Aston Villas's kit from 1993-1995?</h3><ul><li>Danone</li><li>Müller</li><li>Nestlé</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored West Ham's kit from 1998-2003?</h3><ul><li>Dr. Martens</li><li>Clarks</li><li>Timberland</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Leeds United's kit from 1996-2000?</h3><ul><li>Dell</li><li>Packard Bell</li><li>Compaq</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Tottenham Hotspur kit from 1995-1999?</h3><ul><li>Cisco</li><li>IBM</li><li>Hewlett-Packard</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Everton's kit from 1997-2002?</h3><ul><li>One2One</li><li> BT</li><li>O2</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Bolton Wanderers' kit from 1990-2009?</h3><ul><li>Reebok</li><li>Puma</li><li>Kappa</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Coventry City's kit from 1997-2005?</h3><ul><li>Mazda</li><li>Nissan</li><li>Subaru</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sponsored Middlesbrough's kit from 1995-2002?</h3><ul><li>Orange</li><li>Cellnet</li><li>Vodafone</li></ul></section>