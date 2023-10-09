2028 Euros hosting rights to be awarded to Republic of Ireland and the UK

UEFA are set to award the UK and Republic of Ireland the hosting rights for Euro 2028 on Tuesday.

UK and Republic of Ireland to host Euro 2028

UEFA to give the green light on Tuesday

Six venues in England to host Euros

WHAT HAPPENED? The executive committee of the UEFA are set to meet in Switzerland on Tuesday where they will formally hand over the hosting rights of the Euro 2028 to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, according to The Athletic.

Turkey were initially in the running to host the competition in 2028 but they formally pulled out of the race last week as they will now join hands with Italy to co-host Euro 2032.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 10 venues across the five countries - England, the Republic of Ireland, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland - have been finalised to host the competition. Out of those 10 venues, six are in England - Wembley, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Etihad, St James’ Park, Villa Park and Everton's proposed new stadium, Bramley-Moore Dock.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? While Wembley hosted the semi-finals and the final of the Euro 2020, the UK will host the entire European Championship for the first time since 1996.