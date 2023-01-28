100 Barcelona appearances at 20 years old! Why Pedri is already 'one of the best midfielders in the world' according to Xavi

Pedri enjoyed another impressive showing Saturday evening for Barcelona, with manager Xavi acknowledging the midfielder as among the world's best.

Pedri scored winner against Girona

Formed strong partnership with Gavi

Hailed as " one of the best midfielders in the world"

WHAT HAPPENED? Pedri turned in another vital performance for the Blaugrana on Saturday, scoring the only goal as the team beat Girona for a crucial La Liga win. And on the day of his 100th Barcelona appearance, his manager acknowledged that Pedri is already one of the best in the world.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Pedri is a difference maker," Xavi said. "He looks between the lines and attacks the spaces. Add goals to that, and we're talking about one of the best midfielders in the world at 20 years old."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish midfielder has bagged three goals in his last four games, steadily becoming the goalscoring threat from midfield that Barca desperately needed. And with Ousmane Dembele potentially out after picking up a quad injury, he might have to continue finding the back of the net.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PEDRI? At 100 appearances into his Barca career, Pedri has already established himself as a cornerstone of Barcelona's future, and there should be much more to come.