Cristiano Ronaldo jokingly called a look-a-like fan 'very ugly' ahead of Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Shabab.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ronaldo called a fan 'ugly'

Look-a-like fan arrived at stadium

Al-Nassr played out a 2-2 draw with Al-Shabab Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱