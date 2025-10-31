Getty Images Sport
'We'll definitely miss him' - Xabi Alonso surprised by Dani Carvajal injury as Real Madrid boss tells captain they're 'waiting on him' to return
Carvajal suffers another injury
Carvajal marked his return to the field during the 2-1 win over arch-rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, coming on as a substitute for the final 20 minutes of the encounter. While he helped Real Madrid maintain their slender one-goal lead over the defending La Liga champions, his display will be remembered for his verbal exchange with fellow Spain team-mate and Barca teenage superstar Lamine Yamal.
On Monday, the night after Madrid broke their four-game losing streak against the Catalans, the club posted a shocking medical statement regarding Carvajal after reports that he felt discomfort following the Clasico. “Following tests carried out on our captain Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a loose joint in his right knee. Carvajal will undergo arthroscopy," the statement read.
The captain underwent successful arthroscopic surgery but has been ruled out of action until January 2026. It will be another test of mental endurance for Carvajal, who spent the majority of the 2024-25 action on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate injury. The Clasico also marked his first appearance since the muscle injury he suffered during the derby against Atletico Madrid in September, which saw him miss five games.
Alonso waiting for Carvajal for the second half of the season
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Alonso said: "Carva played 20 minutes, he did very well, he competed... and on Monday morning it was a surprise to receive that call from the doctor. We'll definitely miss him. And since it seemed we'd be counting on him... We think [he will be sidelined for] seven or eight weeks. We're waiting for him."
Trent Alexander-Arnold's return couldn't have come at a better time
Alonso will be concerned about not having the services of Carvajal. The 33-year-old is a serial winner and a true leader, a player who brings valuable experience as well as defensive solidity to the table. His absence will surely hamper the head coach's plans to an extent, as he was believed to be counting on Carvajal for the big occasions.
He will, however, be relieved about Trent Alexander-Arnold making a faster recovery than expected initially. The English international suffered an unfortunate hamstring injury on his Champions League debut for Madrid against Marseille in September, needing to be taken off within the first five minutes of the game. Since then, he has missed seven games due to the setback and remained an unused substitute in the defeat of Barca last weekend – his first call-up to the matchday squad since recovering.
The upcoming fixtures also offer a prime opportunity for the 27-year-old right-back to cement his place as a regular in Alonso’s starting lineup. He is expected to feature against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, and if all goes well, Alexander-Arnold could earn a starting spot against his former club Liverpool when Los Blancos visit Anfield in the Champions League next week. The England international has made just five appearances this season, totalling only 151 minutes. A consistent run in the starting XI could help him rediscover his form and build valuable momentum heading into the second half of the 2025–26 campaign.
Alonso dealing with other injury issues
Alonso’s project in the Spanish capital has got off to a flying start. Barring the 5-2 derby blemish against city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, Real Madrid have been nearly flawless. The team has shown renewed defensive solidity, while the attack, spearheaded by the unstoppable Kylian Mbappe, is clicking well and delivering in key moments, even if it hasn’t yet reached full throttle. Madrid have won 12 of their 13 matches this season, with their triumph over Barcelona finally breaking the club free from its big-game curse.
However, injuries remain an uncontrollable factor, and one that could define how far Madrid go this season. They are currently missing the services of centre-back duo Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, who are set to be unavailable for at least another month. The injury to Carvajal was also the 47th such instance of a defender getting injured in the past two seasons.
Fede Valverde has chipped in as a makeshift right-back in the absence of both Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold, and he has stepped up admirably. He, too, seemed to have been exhausted by the end of the Clasico, asking to be subbed off due to fatigue. The Uruguayan, one of the Madrid's cornerstones, hasn't been afforded enough rest. If he gets injured, the depth in midfield will be too thin. Even though rotation has been the name of the game for Alonso and his coaching staff, they will have to be extra careful in the coming weeks. The fitness condition key personnel could make or break Madrid's season.
