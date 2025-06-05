Alvaro CarrerasGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Xabi Alonso closing in on another Real Madrid signing as Spanish giants agree to pay Alvaro Carreras release clause

A. CarrerasReal MadridBenficaLaLigaLiga PortugalTransfers

Real Madrid have reportedly reached a final agreement over the signing of Alvaro Carreras with Benfica and will pay the full release clause.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Madrid and Benfica to finally reach agreement over Carreras
  • Los Blancos will pay release clause in full
  • Left-back to become third defensive reinforcement of the summer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches