'A matter of time' - Xabi Alonso backs 'special' Florian Wirtz to silence Liverpool critics & credits ex-Bayer Leverkusen playmaker for helping him secure Real Madrid job

Despite being their second most expensive Premier League purchase of all time, behind the £125m ($169m) signing of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer, Wirtz is not a regular in the Liverpool starting XI at present. Indeed, he has started six of their 10 Premier League games as his teething period continues. However, manager Slot is also content with what Wirtz has produced so far.

"You can say he’s started one of the last four [two of the last four] but you can also say he’s started 10 already this season," said the Dutchman. "I’ve said this quite a lot, not as an excuse but just how it is; many times we have to play three games in seven days with only two days’ rest in between. For a player who comes from a different league, which is a very good league by the way, nine out of 10 people would agree the Premier League is a bit more intense in all the games. If you look at that then he already played a lot. He has had his impact in a lot of games but has been unlucky with the end product either by himself or his teammates. For me, he brought exactly what we expected, a player who created a lot for the team. He will have his goals but I don’t think it comes as a surprise to anyone that if you’re 22 or 23 and come to a different league that you might need some time to adjust to that intensity if you play every three days. Ryan Gravenberch was sitting here before and it took him a while to adjust to the intensity, maybe even longer than it is going to take Florian."