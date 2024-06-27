WSL-bound? Michele Kang-owned London City Lionesses sign Sweden icon Kosovare Asllani and appoint PSG boss Jocelyn Precheur to make HUGE splash in English second tier
Michele Kang's London City Lionesses have stunned the Championship by signing Sweden icon Kosovare Asllani and appointing PSG boss Jocelyn Precheur.
- Second-tier London City Lionesses make splash
- Sweden star Asllani & PSG boss Precheur brought in
- Same ownership as Washington Spirit & Lyon