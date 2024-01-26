Wrexham’s transfer targets revealed - including one surprise position - as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney aim for back-to-back promotions

Brendan Madden
Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds Wrexham 2023Getty Images
WrexhamLeague TwoTransfers

With just under a week of the winter transfer window to go, Wrexham are still eyeing up additions to strengthen their promotion push.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham hope to add players in last week of window
  • Central defence deemed a priority
  • Transfer policy has potential League One future in mind

Editors' Picks