Wrexham's social media profile rises by a staggering 2,000% as Red Dragons celebrate fourth anniversary of takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Wrexham have witnessed a staggering rise in their social media profile since the arrival of American stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Four years since Reynolds and McElhenne bought club
- Wrexham see enormous rise in social media profile
- Red Dragons face Bolton on Tuesday