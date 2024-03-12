Nightmare for Wrexham! Why Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s side will be without star player James McClean for next TWO games following careless decision against Harrogate
Wrexham will be without James McClean for the next two league fixtures after he picked up a caution against Harrogate on Tuesday.
- Wrexham held to a goalless goal by Harrogate
- McClean got booked for a challenge on Levi Sutton
- Was his 10th booking of the season