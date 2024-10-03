Phil Parkinson, Rob McElhenney and Ryan ReynoldsGetty Images/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

Wrexham defended from 'one-dimensional' claims as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side are told what they must do to stay in automatic promotion hunt after suffering shock defeat

P. ParkinsonWrexhamLeague One

Wrexham have been defended from "one-dimensional" claims as the Red Dragons are told what they must do for automatic promotion after Stevenage loss.

  • Wrexham suffered a 1-0 defeat to Stevenage
  • But praised for their performance against Birmingham
  • Told to maintain that level in away games
