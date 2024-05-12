Wrexham's released list: MLS clubs should be doing all they can to sign double promotion-winning castoffs - documentary success will put bums on seats

The Red Dragons have let a number of household names go after reaching League One, and the United States' flagship competition must capitalise

Wrexham have done it again. The Red Dragons followed up their National League title success by finishing second in the 2023-24 League Two table, sealing a return to the third-tier of English football after a 19-year absence.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have completely transformed the Welsh club since completing their takeover back in February 2021, capturing the imagination of fans across the globe. The Hollywood owners' hands-on approach has also made them popular within the Wrexham dressing room, though some difficult decisions have had to be made regarding which players will be sticking around for the next stage of their remarkable journey.

The promotion celebrations were cut short for some last week, as Wrexham announced their retained list for 2024. Club-captain Ben Tozer and first-team skipper Luke Young were not offered new contracts, while Rob Lainton, Aaron Hayden, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Callum McFadzean, Owen Cushion and Dan Davies were also released, and now have to endure the uncertainty that comes with being part of the free agency pool.

It shouldn't take too long for Wrexham's eight castoffs to find new homes, though, especially if they are open to taking on a new challenge across the pond. MLS clubs have a huge chance to capitalise on the Red Dragons' unprecedented popularity in the United States by targeting these players in the summer transfer window, and would be foolish to pass it up.