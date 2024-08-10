James McClean and Andy Cannon of WrexhamGetty Images
Richard Mills

'That's my windows and bins sorted' - Wrexham star James McClean takes pop at co-star Andy Cannon after signing contract extension with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's team

James McCleanAndy CannonWrexhamLeague One

James McClean has quipped that he will have someone to sort his windows and bins following Wrexham team-mate Andy Cannon's new contract extension.

  • Cannon extends stay at Red Dragons
  • McClean pokes fun at team-mate
  • Welsh side ready for League One opener
