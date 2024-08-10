'That's my windows and bins sorted' - Wrexham star James McClean takes pop at co-star Andy Cannon after signing contract extension with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's team
James McClean has quipped that he will have someone to sort his windows and bins following Wrexham team-mate Andy Cannon's new contract extension.
- Cannon extends stay at Red Dragons
- McClean pokes fun at team-mate
- Welsh side ready for League One opener