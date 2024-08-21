Jacob Mendy Wrexham 2023-24Getty
Wrexham star Jacob Mendy bags assist in first appearance in four months after recovering from hamstring surgery

Wrexham defender Jacob Mendy returned to action on Monday as he provided an assist in a reserve team win over Stoke City.

  • Mendy back in action after four months
  • Provided an assist in Wrexham reserves' match
  • Mullin back in training after undergoing surgery
