Wrexham fixtures: Full 2024-25 League One schedule, key dates and ticket details for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side

Wrexham are aiming to create history by securing a third straight promotion - and now they know the task that lies ahead of them in League One.

Phil Parkinson's men are on a roll. Not content with just ending their 15-year stay in the National League, Wrexham backed up that triumph by finished second in League Two and earning promotion to League One at the first time of asking. Now, the full fixture list for the 2024-25 League One season has been released!

The Red Dragons begin their campaign at home to Wycombe Wanderers on August 10 in a 5.30pm kick-off, before taking on former Premier League teams Bolton Wanderers - who lost in last season's play-off final to Oxford United - and Reading in the month's subsequent fixtures.

Wrexham will duke it out with rivals Shrewsbury Town in September, followed by a crunch clash with relegated Championship side Birmingham City - who tried and failed to play the fixture in the United States.

October is a busy month with six fixtures and in a quieter November, they face fellow promoted sides Stockport County and Mansfield Town.

A congested December and January includes eye-catching games with ex-top-flight teams Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, and Birmingham - while March is a hectic period, too.

Wrexham round off their season on May 3 away to Lincoln City as they aim to become the first club to earn three consecutive promotions within the top five levels on the English football pyramid.