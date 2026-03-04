Getty Images Sport
Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac land surprise job with Sky Sports
Revolutionary matchday broadcast from the Racecourse
In an unprecedented move for British football broadcasting, Sky Sports has confirmed that Wrexham co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney will lead a dedicated secondary broadcast for the club's EFL Championship fixture against Swansea City. Titled 'Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan', the programme will air on Friday, 13 March, starting at 7pm. While the standard match coverage remains available, this alternative feed allows fans to listen to the chairmen’s candid thoughts and reactions in real time as the action unfolds on the pitch.
The production is designed to be more than a simple commentary stint; it is being framed as an immersive experience hosted by veteran presenter David Prutton. Beyond the duo's own dialogue, the broadcast will feature a revolving door of high-profile guests, blending the glamour of Hollywood with the gritty intensity of second-tier English football. This collaboration highlights the continued commercial appeal of Wrexham, whose global profile has skyrocketed since the 2021 takeover, largely driven by the success of the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries.
Concerns over the 'bleep button' and sporting knowledge
Despite their success in revitalising the club, which propelled them from the fifth tier to the Championship, Reynolds and McElhenney remain characteristically humble about their technical ability to call a live match. In a joint statement, Reynolds and McElhenney acknowledged that they are embarking on an unknown journey, akin to their initial takeover of the club five years ago. They joked about their lack of experience in the commentary box, noting that they are still relatively new to the intricate laws of the game. "As with our decision to take over Wrexham five years ago, we genuinely have no idea how this is going to go, but we will give it our best," the pair stated. "Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago. Either way, it will be another unpredictable day at the Racecourse and we can't wait. We're grateful to our partners at the EFL and Sky Sports, the latter of which we hope is ready with the bleep button."
Sky Sports embraces the 'Wrexham Effect'
For Sky Sports, the decision to integrate the owners directly into the matchday coverage represents a shift toward more personality-driven, entertainment-focused sports journalism. Prutton, who will lead the broadcast, emphasized that the pair's genuine passion for the EFL is what makes this collaboration feasible. "Rob and Ryan have done a fantastic job at Wrexham, and they truly understand what makes football and the EFL so special," said Prutton. "We look forward to welcoming them to our coverage, bringing a unique and entertaining experience to fans and offering something we've never seen before."
By leveraging the comedic chemistry between Reynolds and McElhenney, the EFL is tapping into a wider international audience that may have previously been indifferent to Championship football. It underscores a new era where club owners are no longer just figures in the boardroom, but active participants in the club's media identity.
A crucial test in the promotion charge
While the commentary booth dominates the headlines, Phil Parkinson's side continues to face incredibly high stakes on the pitch. Wrexham have achieved the historic feat of three consecutive promotions, a first in English football history, and are now remarkably in the hunt for a fourth. The Dragons, currently positioned sixth in the Championship, are firmly in the play-off spots, but the visit of fellow Welsh side Swansea City poses a serious challenge to their top-flight credentials.
Swansea will bring local pride to the tactical battle. Wrexham’s recent form has been resilient, but they are entering a punishing run of fixtures where squad depth and injury returns will be vital. Beyond this individual game, the club is closely monitoring the promotion race as the season nears its conclusion. Success against Swansea would not only provide great content for the Hollywood owners on the microphones but would also solidify Wrexham's status as genuine contenders to reach the Premier League.
