World Cup decision? What Lionel Messi & Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni discussed during private meeting

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has stopped short of confirming his involvement. He is, however, plying his club trade in the United States with MLS Cup winners Inter Miami and is being tipped by many to grace another major tournament on North American soil.

Messi has said of his World Cup plans: “I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there. At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country - especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way.”

He added to ESPN on the talks that he has held with Scaloni: “The truth is we've been talking about it. He understands, and we've discussed it a lot. He always tells me that he would like me to be there in any role. We have a relationship of great trust and we can talk about everything.”