'I don't know where it came from!' - Wolves boss Gary O'Neil rubbishes links with Manchester United although he insists it is an 'honour' to be linked with Red Devils
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil says there's "no truth" in Manchester United's reported interest in him but added it's an honour to be linked with the club.
- United linked with Wolves boss O'Neil
- English manager rubbishes rumours
- Loves it at Wolves but honoured by links