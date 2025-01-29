Wolverhampton Wanderers wages: Who is the best paid player at Wolves and everything you need to know about Wolverhampton's salary bill

How much does every Wolves player earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2018 after a six-year absence from the English top-flight and they have held their own since.

In the first season since their return (2018-19), Wolves finished in seventh place and punched way above their weight under the tutelage of Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who is currently working wonders at Nottingham Forest.

They repeated the feat in the 2019-20 season by finishing seventh again, but then they lost several key players such as Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Conor Coady, etc. Since the 2020-21 season, Wolves have failed to finish the league campaign in the top half of the table.

Article continues below

This season, the club is fighting to avoid relegation, and fans are anxiously hoping to steer clear of the drop to the Championship. However, players like Matheus Cunha, Nelson Semedo, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Jorgen Strand Larsen have the potential to be the key to securing their survival and preserving their top-flight status.

So, who is the highest earner at the Molineux Stadium this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis