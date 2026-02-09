Winners and losers of the weekend's football: Ousmane Dembele back to his Ballon d'Or-winning best, Arne Slot running out of time at Anfield and Bayern Munich 'whirlwind' Luis Diaz making Liverpool look like fools

Viktor Gyokeres' goal against Chelsea in the first leg of Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final was an absolute gift from Robert Sanchez, but we wondered at the time if it might prove a turning point for the struggling Swedish striker - and it's certainly looking that way now.

Gyokeres still isn't getting involved all that much in the Gunners' build-up play, but he is starting to play the Erling Haaland role (few touches, loads of goals) quite well. Indeed, no Premier League player has scored more times (six) than the much-maligned £55 million summer signing since January 1.

"With Viktor, when you look at him, it’s very difficult to understand his emotions, because he looks straight at you and you don’t really know," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after Gyokeres bagged two goals from the bench in Saturday's 3-0 win over Sunderland. "But he doesn’t seem too affected by the real highs or the lows. And that’s what we need, is stability.

"He’s very demanding of himself. He's constantly trying to improve and that’s really, really good. Confidence is the magic word. When you feel confident, when you feel important, when you feel at your best, that's when you can really take your game to the highest level. We are really behind him in every moment to try to help him, to try to support him. And he is delivering, and he's in a really good moment now."

Gyokeres obviously still faces a battle to nail down a regular starting spot at Arsenal, particularly with Kai Havertz looking so sharp after his return from injury, but, all of sudden, he's no longer looking like one of the worst signings of the season.