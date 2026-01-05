Winners and losers of the weekend's football: Premier League title there for the taking for relentless Arsenal, hat-trick hero Gonzalo Garcia proves ideal understudy for Kylian Mbappe and things go from bad to worse for struggling Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy

Martin O'Neill couldn't have done a better job as Celtic's interim manager. As well as securing a place in the Scottish League Cup final with a 3-1 win over hated rivals Rangers, the Northern Irishman also wiped out The Bhoys' eight-point deficit to Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts with five consecutive victories. However, all of O'Neill's good work has been completely undone by his successor, Wilfried Nancy.
Since being appointed the Glasgow club's new permanent manager on December 4, Nancy has lost six of his eight games in charge, including a humiliating League Cup final loss to St Mirren, and a devastating derby defeat to Rangers. As a result, the atmosphere has turned toxic at Celtic Park, because it's not just Nancy in the firing line after one of the worst starts to a managerial reign in football history.
After Saturday's 3-1 Old Firm loss, there were loud and sustained calls to "Sack the board!" both inside and outside the ground, and midfielder Luke McCowan admitted that the players can fully understand the fans' fury.
"When has it ever been this bad?" the midfielder asked. "It's never. You're asking fans to react to something for the first time they're seeing it, and us as players for the first time we're feeling it."
Something's got to give, then, and usually it's the manager that pays the price for such poor form. The problem is, though, sacking Nancy after just over a month would only cast the board in an even more unfavourable light, leaving interim chairman Brian Wilson in a very difficult position. Not even O’Neill looks capable of alleviating the tension at Celtic Park at this point.