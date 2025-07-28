William Saliba backs 'scary' new Arsenal team-mate Viktor Gyokeres to fire Gunners to trophies V. Gyoekeres W. Saliba Arsenal Premier League

William Saliba issued a warning to Arsenal's Premier League rivals that facing Viktor Gyokeres will be scary, as the French defender backed the Gunners' new signing to finally end the north London club's five-year-long trophy drought. Saliba had faced his new team-mate in the Champions League last season, where the English club thrashed Sporting CP 5-1.