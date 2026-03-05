Getty Images Sport
'Ten more balls' - William Osula remarkably stayed late at Newcastle training to practice EXACT goal he scored against Man Utd
Late drama as Osula seals it at the death
The Premier League clash took a chaotic turn just before the break when Jacob Ramsey was sent off for a second bookable offence following an apparent dive, yet Anthony Gordon still managed to fire the hosts ahead from the penalty spot. Despite Casemiro grabbing an equaliser not long after, Osula’s spectacular stoppage-time winner secured a massive three points for Eddie Howe’s side, who had been reeling from three consecutive home defeats.
Howe reveals Osula's training-ground routine
The 22-year-old forward showed frightening pace and composure to net the winner, a strike that his manager claimed was no fluke. Howe revealed that the youngster had specifically requested extra time on the training pitch just 24 hours earlier to perfect that exact scenario.
The Newcastle manager said after the match: "There was a moment where I thought he was going to run out of grass and it's going to go out of play. I think he does really well to keep it in... Will asked after training yesterday for 10 more balls. He wanted 10 more finishes and a carbon copy of the goal he scored today. He scored eight out of 10. That's all credit to the player because he wanted it, he wanted to do more before he went in. I'm a great believer in 'do the work, you get the reward'. Delighted for him personally."
A 'massive' boost for the Magpies
For a side that had struggled for momentum in recent weeks, the victory felt like a turning point in their season. Howe was quick to praise the mentality of his squad, who refused to let the disadvantage of a red card dampen their spirits.
He continued: "A massive win for us. I think we needed it. We know we needed it. It's been a tough run for us in the Premier League. I think some of our performances haven't been too bad in recent games, but we've found a way to lose games when maybe we shouldn't have done. Today we've started the game really well and then we get a red card. There would have been an easy feeling for the lads to adopt of feeling sorry for ourselves, here we go again. That's the biggest compliment I can give the lads. They really stood up that second half and they've all given more, they've all believed we can win the game. A brilliant end to the game."
Man City test follows in FA Cup
Newcastle will now take a brief hiatus from Premier League action to focus on their FA Cup fifth round meeting with Manchester City before hosting Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. For Manchester United, meanwhile, they'll have 11 long days to rue this late heartbreak. Following their early exit from the FA Cup, they are left without a fixture until they take on Aston Villa on March 15.
