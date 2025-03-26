Will Lionel Messi make it to the 2026 World Cup? Lionel Scaloni admits he 'doesn't want to deal with that issue all year' as Argentina boss vows to give Inter Miami superstar space
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has admitted he "doesn't want to deal with the issue" of Lionel Messi playing at the 2026 World Cup.
- Scaloni won't be drawn on Messi's future
- Pulled out of March camp due to injury
- Argentina boss wants to give him space