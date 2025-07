Will Ferrell shows off heartwarming T-shirt message as Leeds owner spotted watching friendly with Man Utd in Stockholm Leeds Manchester United Manchester United vs Leeds Club Friendlies

The friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds United may have ended without goals, but one unexpected guest provided plenty of entertainment off the pitch. Hollywood actor and comedian Will Ferrell was spotted in the stands during the pre-season clash in Stockholm on Saturday afternoon, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd with a humorous and heartfelt gesture.