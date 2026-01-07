Getty/GOAL
Will Chelsea really sign Vincius Jr?! Truth behind €150m transfer rumours linking Blues with Real Madrid superstar revealed
Spanish reports claim Chelsea bid for Vini Jr
Vinicius Jr's Real Madrid future has been up in the air for the best part of a year, with contract negotiations over a new deal still at a standstill. The 25-year-old's current terms expire in 2027, with plenty of reports linking him with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia. Many eagle-eyed fans have picked up on his words and movements on social media ahead of a possible switch to the Middle East. Most recently, the winger was booed by supporters on Los Blancos' return from the winter break, only further fuelling exit rumours. Outlets in Spain have jumped on the hostility, suggesting Chelsea are ready to make a major statement of intent to Europe by bringing the 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up to Stamford Bridge. The Blues are undergoing a huge change, sacking Enzo Maresca and replacing him with Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior. The reports claim one of his first major moves would be tabling a €125m-plus-€25m-in-add-ons offer for Vini Jr.
Chelsea interest shut down
Despite the excitement of the rumours, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shut down the claims. Taking to YouTube, he claimed: "Reports on Vinicius Jr and Chelsea are completely wide of the mark. No talks, no bid, no negotiations. Vini Jr remains completely focused on Real Madrid, contract situation to be assessed." The news will come as a huge disappointment to fans of the London club, but the Blues do not have a shortage of wingers at their disposal as they embark on a new era under Rosenior.
Alonso defends frustrated superstar
Madrid won their first game back from the winter break in style. A 5-1 thrashing of Real Betis was a statement of intent from Los Blancos, who are chasing down Barcelona in La Liga. That win was without talisman Kylian Mbappe, although Vini Jr did not get on the scoresheet. In fact, the Brazilian was taken off after fading in the match, prompting boos and jeers from the expectant Bernabeu crowd.
However, manager Alonso came to the defence of his struggling forward, despite having a public falling out with him earlier in the campaign. Speaking after the game, he said: "It was an important and well-deserved win to start the year at home. It's important to start like this: calmly and with good feelings heading into the Super Cup. I value the victory in terms of La Liga. Barcelona won yesterday, and we have to win a lot of games. It was the last match of the first half of the season, and we've already reached 45 points. That would put us at 90 in La Liga. The average has to be winning many games in the remaining fixtures. The pace is going to be intense for what's to come. From tomorrow onwards, we're only thinking about the Super Cup."
What next for Vini Jr?
Vini Jr's future is still unresolved. With the likes of Mbappe, Rodrygo and several other emerging stars claiming plenty of minutes this season, there is certainly no guarantee that the Brazil icon will remain at his current club. With his contract ticking down to its final 12 months in the summer, Madrid may be forced to take a cut-price fee for one of their most valuable assets. Of course, Vini Jr could opt to extend his contract, albeit likely on the club's terms rather than his own. However, if he doesn't, perhaps then it would make more sense for a club like Chelsea to enter the race for his signature, although they would likely face some heavy competition from others.
