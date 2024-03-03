Wilfried Zaha Galatasaray 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Wilfried Zaha back in the Premier League? Four English clubs monitoring Galatasaray star ahead of summer transfer window

Wilfried ZahaGalatasarayTransfersFulhamEvertonWest Ham UnitedWolverhampton WanderersPremier League

Wilfried Zaha could return to the Premier League after just one season in Turkey as four English clubs show interest in signing him.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Zaha could return to Premier League next season
  • Four English clubs interested in signing Zaha
  • Left Crystal Palace to join Galatasaray this season

Editors' Picks