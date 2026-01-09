Why Mason Greenwood was surprisingly substituted during Marseille's heartbreaking French Super Cup loss to PSG on penalties

Marseille hoped to have done enough before enduring that late sting in the tail, with leading marksman Greenwood taken off in the second minute of stoppage-time. Had they known that the game would go to penalties, then the 24-year-old would likely have been asked to persevere.

De Zerbi has, however, pointed out that Greenwood was struggling physically and needed to be replaced. Quizzed on how he settled on his penalty takers, with Matt O’Riley and Hamed Traore seeing their efforts saved in a 4-1 shootout defeat: "I don't like to force players. [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang never took the first penalty. Greenwood had cramps, I had to take him off, otherwise he would have stayed on. O'Riley took the penalties at Brighton."

De Zerbi said reflecting on a missed opportunity for Marseille: "It's hard to accept, we played a very good match. What saddens me is that we wanted to make OM history and win a trophy, but we didn't manage it. It's not the same defeat as against Nantes. We have to demand this kind of performance in every match and find consistency in the team's performances, giving 100%, which is the most positive thing we can take away from this evening."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!