Why Man City can’t be ‘relegated to League Two’ in FFP case but Premier League can ‘effectively guarantee’ demotion out of the top-flight
Manchester City cannot be “relegated to League Two” in their FFP case, but the Premier League can “effectively guarantee” demotion from the top tier.
- At least 115 charges hanging over the Etihad
- Verdict yet to be delivered in long-running saga
- Potential punishments being speculated on