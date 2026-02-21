Goal.com
Why Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate would both benefit from Frenchman agreeing to stay at Anfield

During the November international break, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate admitted that all of the speculation surrounding his future at Anfield was bothering him. "Some of the things that I read, I’m like, 'Oh la la! That puts me in a tight spot with Liverpool fans. And they don’t even know all the ins and outs,'" the France international told TF1.

"It's difficult, we can't say everything because a lot of things are already being said in the media. But my agents continue to discuss with Liverpool and I hope my decision will be made very soon so that I can announce it." 

More than three months on, we're still no closer to knowing if Konate will still be at Anfield come the start of next season. It's now the most likely outcome, though, and also arguably the best possible outcome, which is definitely not something everyone would have said back in November... 

    Slot picking Konate 'a sackable offence'

    Less than a week after issuing his update on his contract talks with Liverpool, Konate was hauled off just 55 minutes into the humiliating 3-0 Premier League loss at home to Nottingham Forest.

    Arne Slot had made the decision, ostensibly, to get another attacker on the field in a desperate attempt to turn the game around, so as Hugo Ekitike came on, Ryan Gravenberch moved back into the centre of defence.

    However, it was no coincidence that Konate was the man sacrificed. The Frenchman's form from the start of the season had been horrendous. 

    Admittedly, he was by no means the only Liverpool player to underperform during a historically bad run of results but it had already become painfully clear that the failure to get a deadline day-deal for Marc Guehi over the line was one of the key factors in the Reds' abysmal title defence. Jamie Carragher even went so far as to argue that Slot continuing to pick Konate was "a sackable offence".

    Of course, Slot's hand was very much forced by his lack of alternatives, with Joe Gomez once again struggling to stay fit, and summer signing Giovanni Leoni having been ruled out for the season after suffering an ACL injury on his debut back in September. 

    A costly fall from grace

    Konate's dramatic dip in form didn't just cost Liverpool points. It also cost him a move to Real Madrid, as it emerged at the end of November that los Blancos had withdrawn their interest in signing the Frenchman on a free transfer at the end of the season.

    By that point, Liverpool's refusal to meet Konate's wage demands felt entirely justified. In fact, there was a case to be made that they should actually consider selling him during the winter window rather than risk losing him for nothing in the summer.

    "I’d like him to stay but if he doesn’t stay, Liverpool will sign someone else," Carragher told The Daily Mail in November. "Liverpool won’t fall apart if Konate leaves. He's not Virgil van Dijk. He's a good centre-back who you hope will sign, but if he doesn’t want to sign, Liverpool will be absolutely fine."

    It was undeniably difficult to make a compelling case for Konate - and certainly not on the Van Dijk-like money he was demanding. 

    One the one hand, while the Parisian remained prone to the odd individual error, he had unquestionably played a pivotal role in Liverpool's 2024-25 Premier League title win.

    "Defensively, he is of the highest standard," Slot enthused last season. "He's fast, he's strong, he wins duels. He can cover for his team-mates as well if needed. Defensively, there is not a lot he can improve."

    For the majority of the current campaign, though, Konate was an accident waiting to happen. Several Liverpool players have committed awful errors but as Slot admitted after Konate gifted Leeds a penalty in the 3-3 draw at Elland Road in December, the struggling centre-back "has been a bit too much at the scene of the crime".

    Paying the price for failing to get Guehi

    Liverpool fans were, therefore, praying that Richard Hughes & Co. would belatedly atone for taking far too long to move for Guehi by signing the England international in January. As it transpired, though, the Reds' recruitment team had no intention of paying a fee - or exorbitant wages - to get Guehi, who instead joined Manchester City.

    The supporters were, thus, forced to take a crumb of comfort in the fact that the club did at least wrap up a deal for the much-coveted Jeremy Jacquet, who will arrive at Anfield this summer, meaning even if Konate does depart, Liverpool will already have a long-term replacement on board, one that should eventually form a formidable centre-back pairing with Leoni.

    However, it's obvious that if Konate were to leave, Slot would require at least one more senior centre-back to avoid this season's struggles.

    It's, thus, not remotely surprising to hear talk of Liverpool being one of several Premier League sides interested in Forest defender Murillo, who, coincidentally, scored the opener in the same game that Konate was hauled off back in November.

    However as the two teams prepare to meet again, Konate is in a very different place.

  • 'Important to come back to help the team'

    Everything that Konate has endured this season - from the annoying transfer talk to the incessant scrutiny of his error-strewn displays - became little more than background noise following the death of his father in January.

    Konate missed three matches as he and his family tried to come to terms with such a devastating loss. He was meant to sit out another game, against Newcastle, but felt compelled to return to action due to Liverpool's ever-decreasing options in defence.

    What followed was one of the moments of the season, as Konate capped a heroic display by netting Liverpool's fourth and final goal in a rousing win at Anfield.

    The outpouring of emotion that followed was truly joyous, as Alisson Becker ran the length of the field to congratulate Konate, who was both appreciative and overwhelmed by the touching show of support from not only his team-mates but also the entire arena.

    "For sure, I am very happy, and I don't have words to describe what I feel right now because it was a very difficult moment for my family and me, the last two weeks," the centre-back told TNT Sports.

    "This is part of life. It is hard to accept that, but we don't have the choice to do it. I saw that the team had some injured players. The manager on the call said to take my time, and I don't have to rush back.

    "But with this situation, I think it was important for me to come back and help the team. I think this is what I did today with the team, with Anfield, the atmosphere was incredible today, and this is what we need until the end of the season."

    Of course, what happens after that remains very much up in the air but it really does feel as if the Newcastle game was a turning point for both Liverpool and Konate.

  • Sunderland v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    'A world-class centre-back'

    There were previous signs of Konate getting back to something resembling his title-winning best, most notably in the 0-0 draw with Arsenal on January 8, but his form since returning from personal leave has been hugely encouraging.

    He was particularly impressive in helping Liverpool end Sunderland's unbeaten home record with a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light on February 11.

    "Ibou was outstanding, incredible," Van Dijk enthused. "Brian Brobbey was with him 90 percent of the time and he has made a lot of defender's lives this season pretty difficult but Ibou did outstandingly well."

    When asked about Konate's contractual situation, Van Dijk added: "We are friends, we speak about everything. It's a process and let's see what comes out of it. It's never that easy. We saw with my own situation last year so it's never that easy that we can just say 'let's get it done'.

    "But obviously I want him to stay. He's an important figure on the pitch. That's what everyone sees but off the pitch as well, he's one of the leaders. He's outstanding and in my eyes, a world-class centre back.

    "I can do only so much but it's in the club's hands, together with his agents and himself, so let's see what comes out of it but I have no influence otherwise on that."

  • Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    'We would like him to stay'

    Of course, Slot does have a greater say on comings and goings at Anfield, and the Dutchman is hoping Liverpool and Konate will eventually come to an agreement over an extension in the coming days and weeks.

    "We are in talks with him so that tells you what we want," the coach pointed out. "It’s clear we would like him to stay but negotiations are ongoing so let’s see where that ends.

    "But Ibou has had a very good spell recently. He had a lot of good games earlier in the season but then he was also part of the reason why we conceded a goal. His general performances were good but then a small mistake he made immediately led to a goal and so he was judged differently.

    "But he has had a very good partnership with Virgil since I’ve been here and, just like Virgil, he has always been fit. Touch wood. These two are vital for us, not only because of the quality they have but because of the lack of options we have behind."

    It, thus, makes sense for Liverpool to keep Konate - at least the current version of Konate - provided the price is right. Bringing in another centre-back of similar strength and experience would cost a fortune.

    Furthermore, with a move to Madrid now seemingly off the table, staying at Anfield is arguably now the most attractive option available to Konate, given few other clubs can offer him anything like the same opportunity to realise his full potential while at the same time continually competing for the club game's top honours.

    Of course, remaining on Merseyside might well mean ending up on less money than he'd earn as a free agent elsewhere, but one could easily argue that it's difficult to put a price on the kind of love and support he's received from his coach, captain and club in recent weeks.

