This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Why Liverpool have become favourites for Adam Wharton transfer after big career call from Crystal Palace’s England international midfielder Liverpool A. Wharton Transfers Premier League Crystal Palace Tottenham Adam Wharton has reportedly decided to stay at Crystal Palace for one more season, possibly opening the door for a future move to Liverpool. Timeline favours Liverpool over other suitors

Anfield club have already spent big this summer

Tottenham also chasing England international Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask