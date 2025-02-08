Explained: Why Erling Haaland was not included in Pep Guardiola's Man City squad for FA Cup tie at Leyton Orient
Erling Haaland was left out of Manchester City's matchday squad for the FA Cup tie at Leyton Orient with Real Madrid set to visit Etihad on Tuesday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- City travelled to Brisbane Road without the Norwegian
- Pep Guardiola chose to trust winter signing Omar Marmoush
- Seems the manager has one eye on the UCL clash vs Real