Why Chelsea sensation Estevao has been left out of squad for Premier League clash with West Ham

Ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League game against Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham, Estevao was a notable absentee when the team sheets arrived in west London.

And when asked why the 18-year-old winger was missing from the squad before kick-off, Chelsea boss Rosenior revealed the youngster has had to return to Brazil for “personal reasons”.

“Unfortunately for personal reasons Estevao has had to go home,” Rosenior told Sky Sports ahead of the game. “My love and my thoughts are with him and his family at this moment and I just hope he’s okay.”

Rosenior - who has made an impressive start to life at Chelsea following his appointment earlier this month - has made seven changes to the side that beat Napoli 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Fernandez (c); Gittens, Palmer, Garnacho; Delap

Chelsea substitutes: Sharman-Lowe, James, Acheampong, Fofana, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Neto, Joao Pedro, Guiu