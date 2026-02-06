Why Casemiro 'thanked' Michael Carrick after replacing Ruben Amorim as Man Utd boss as Red Devils hunt down Champions League spot

Casemiro is in the final year of his contract with United and last month he confirmed that he will be leaving the club in the summer although he pledged to give everything in his final few months. He said: "It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed."

The Brazilian is living up to those words. Carrick said: "I deeply respect what he does and his daily work ethic. The determination and drive he has - you can only achieve so much with those qualities. He is eager to finish the season strongly."

And Carragher, his mouth full of humble pie, added: "He's going out on a high. He's been fantastic this season, so he'll be remembered really well as well. I think the middle part of his time at Manchester United was a little bit of a struggle for him. But there's no doubt he's bounced back. And it is now fair to say the football has not left him, considering what he's producing this season in the Premier League. So Casemiro is well within his rights to, if he wants to come back at me and say, leave the punditry before the punditry's left you."