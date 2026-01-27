‘Whole bloody team should be fired!' - Lord Alan Sugar eviscerates 'useless' Tottenham amid slide towards relegation zone under Thomas Frank

Sugar, who served as Tottenham chairman and part-owner for a decade before becoming a television personality, has delivered a blunt assessment of the players currently representing the club. Drawing on his reputation for firing candidates on the BBC show The Apprentice, the 78-year-old expressed a desire to apply the same treatment to the Spurs dressing room.

"I think the whole bloody team should be fired, if you ask me," Sugar told SunSport. "They’re useless. Bloody useless, the lot of them."

The tech mogul sold his remaining stake in the club in 2007 for £25 million, having previously sold his electronics company Amstrad to BSkyB for £125 million. Despite stepping away from the boardroom nearly two decades ago, his assessment of the current playing staff suggests he believes a complete clear-out is required to address the club’s on-pitch issues.